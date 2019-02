Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Congress often seems reluctant to apply to itself the norms and standards it expects of federal agencies, particularly when it comes to personnel matters. Rebecca Jones, policy counsel at the Project on Government Oversight, argued it’s time for Congress to provide better whistleblower protections for its own staff. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

