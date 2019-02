Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department has at long last released a proposed acquisition rule dealing with what contractors call the dreaded lowest-price, technically acceptable. Does it satisfy professional services contractors who felt especially beset by DoD buyers’ reliance on LPTA? Professional Services Council CEO David Berteau joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for his take.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.