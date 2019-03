Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Food and Drug Administration officials plan to build on a system called Sentinel. It’s a way of gathering data points from multiple sources to understand where problems with medical devices or medicines could affect safety. Dr. Robert Ball, deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more about the system and what the agency plans to do.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.