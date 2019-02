Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Facebook is not the only thing unclear to members of Congress dealing with a growing level of science and technology in the work of agencies they oversee. To better serve those who rely on its assessments, the Government Accountability Office has established a Science, Technology, Assessment and Analytics Team. It has a long list of duties. GAO Chief Scientist and Managing Director, Tim Persons, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

