Five years after it broke open, the Navy’s contract scandal, “Fat Leonard,” is still producing indictments and prison sentences. The rolling investigation has snared no less than 60 admirals. For some perspective, Bruno Wengrowski joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin. He is a retired professor of contract management at Defense Acquisition University and the author of the book “Fat Leonard, Navy Spies and Contract Crimes.”

