Even without the up-and-down appropriations negotiations, it would be a busy week on Capitol Hill. House Democrats in particular are looking to several matters including how the National Park Service is paying for maintenance, and what the Department of Health and Human Services pays for drugs. Firewall Editor in Chief David Hawkings shared more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

