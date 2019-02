Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Weak controls at the U.S. Postal Service allowed confidential employee records to fly out the door on Freedom of Information Act requests. That’s according to the USPS Office of Inspector General, which first took notice because one of the former employees became a member of Congress. Lisa Nieman from the IG Office of Audit shared the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

