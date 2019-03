Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This year’s government shutdown is like a tattoo that’s been removed. Lots of regret and stinging remains, and the effects never really disappear completely. To discuss why we need to keep these effects in mind, Margot Conrad, director of federal workforce programs at the Partnership for Public Service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.