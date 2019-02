Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Should U.S. troops totally depart Syria, as the White House has been planning? The United States would lose more than the ability to shoot back at whomever we’re fighting there. Also gone would be a valuable source of intelligence — ditto for an exit from Afghanistan. That’s according to Jason Campbell, a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio.

