It’s one thing to have an army — it’s something else to have an army that’s fully ready to roll should the national need arise. The service is working to reach higher readiness goals by 2022 but the Government Accountability Office found that it’s having difficulty with a number of fronts, including the ability to properly staff up. GAO’s Director of defense capabilities and management issues, John Pendleton, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights.

