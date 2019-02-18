Listen Live Sports

National Weather Service’s forecasters get new career management system

February 18, 2019 9:59 am
 
People who care about the weather and listen to it on the radio — which is most people — rarely stop to think about the federal weather forecasters who originate most of the information the rest of the industry uses. Now those forecasters work for the National Weather Service and have a whole new system for managing their own careers — no more Ph.D.s classified as interns. Kevin Cooley, director of the office of planning and programming for service delivery at the National Weather Service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

