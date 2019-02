Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Cyber augmentation has emerged as a term encompassing a range of digital activities. In the military domain, it’s sparked a new division at the National Defense Industrial Association. Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Dave Senty and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Elder joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to say what it’s all about. They are the vice chair and chair, respectively, of the cyber-augmented operations division.

