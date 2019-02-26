NIST has new guidance for protecting interdomain traffic

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You might not wake up thinking about routing control plane anomalies, prefix hijacking and route leaks — but your agency network administrators do, or they should. In the ever-changing cybersecurity world, these bugaboos have led to denial of service attacks and poor network performance. Now the computer security people at the National Institute of Standards and Technology have new draft guidance on dealing with them. Doug Montgomery, manager of internet and scalable systems research at NIST, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more information.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.