A company trying to get an IT services contract with the Department of Health and Human Services decided to go the protest route. As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Tenn.) might have said, the company lost the first time, but, nevertheless it persisted. That persistence paid off, as Washington procurement attorney Joe Petrillo explained on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

