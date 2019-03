Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The government can’t shut down again until September but that may not be reassuring. For many federal employees, the mother of all shutdowns produced a permanent sense of uncertainty. Yet leaders and line employees alike can do certain things to stay confident through uncertainty. Federal management professor Bob Tobias from American University joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for his list.

