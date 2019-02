Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

House and Senate appropriators appear to have come up with a 2019 funding solution that both sides can at least stomach. But the 35-day partial government shutdown continues to teach through the stories it produced. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with a few doozies — er, lessons learned from the debacle.

