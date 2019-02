Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

MS-13, the notorious gang, seems to operate with impunity in South America and in the United States — but not quite. Michael Santini, which for the purpose of safety not his real name, is a special agent for Department of Homeland Security Investigations. He was working in San Francisco and led a multi-agency effort resulting in the arrest of more than 30 members of MS-13. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share his experience.

