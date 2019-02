Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tuesday evening’s State of the Union address will likely highlight the differences between the Trump administration and various factions in Congress. This is as members work under a self-imposed deadline of Friday to come up with a budget deal. Bloomberg Editorial Director Loren Duggan had the latest assessment on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.