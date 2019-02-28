Listen Live Sports

Trump nominates official to lead OFPP, former leader provides advice

February 28, 2019 11:43 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Procurement policy is rarely at the top of an incoming administration’s priorities. But now the Trump administration has nominated a former D.C. procurement official to direct the Office of Federal Procurement Policy. Michael Wooten is now working at the Education Department as deputy assistant secretary for community colleges. For what Wooten might want to do if confirmed, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to former OFPP Deputy and Acting Administrator Robert Burton, now an attorney and partner with Crowell & Moring LLP.

