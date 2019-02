Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The new cybersecurity road map from the Transportation Security Administration points both inward to the agency’s own IT systems and outward to the security of various modes of transportation. Norma Krayem, senior policy adviser at Holland & Knight, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with an assessment.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.