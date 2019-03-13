Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

After shutdown wiped out reserves, CFC preps for 2019 Christmas season

March 13, 2019 10:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Washington, D.C. metro area’s Combined Federal Campaign came tantalizingly close to meeting its 2018 charity fundraising goal, but then came the longest government shutdown in history. And while some are thinking about Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day, the campaign’s staff are already planning out the 2019 Christmas season pledge drive. Vince Micone is the chairman of the National Capital Area’s CFC. He told Federal News Network’s Jory Heckman what’s in store for next year on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News charitable giving Christmas season Combined Federal Campaign donations Federal Drive Government Shutdown Jory Heckman Management partial government shutdown Tom Temin Federal Drive Vince Micone Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.