The Washington, D.C. metro area’s Combined Federal Campaign came tantalizingly close to meeting its 2018 charity fundraising goal, but then came the longest government shutdown in history. And while some are thinking about Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day, the campaign’s staff are already planning out the 2019 Christmas season pledge drive. Vince Micone is the chairman of the National Capital Area’s CFC. He told Federal News Network’s Jory Heckman what’s in store for next year on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

