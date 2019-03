Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The opioid addiction crisis keeps spreading and the federal government keeps marshaling more resources to try and roll it back. The latest effort brings several agencies together to launch a challenge prize competition. Rosanna Robertson, program manager for the Opioid Detection Challenge at the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.