Remember the Office of Technology Assessment? If so, you’ve been around a while. The group, which provided insight to Congress on technology and its implications, was defunded in 1995. A recently recovered staff member of the House Judiciary Committee argued it’s time to bring back the OTA. Sasha Moss is government affairs manager at the R Street Institute and Zach Graves is policy chief at the Lincoln Network. Both joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

