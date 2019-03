Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The 2017 National Defense Authorization Act required the armed services to report to Congress the required numbers and readiness levels of medical and dental personnel. That hasn’t happened and there’s disagreement by Pentagon overseers with estimates developed by the armed services. It’s sort of a mess but Brenda Farrell, director of defense capabilities and management issues at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to help sort it out.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.