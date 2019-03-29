Listen Live Sports

Better processing, cashless payments makes dollar bills last longer

March 29, 2019 8:29 am
 
Despite several past attempts to introduce them, dollar coins have never quite caught on with the American public, or with Congress. That was true even when projections showed the government could save money by eliminating the dollar bill.  It’s even more true now, as the Government Accountability Office’s latest study on the issue showed switching to a dollar coin instead of the paper version would cost the government up to $2.6 billion over 30 years. Andrew Von Ah, director of physical infrastructure issues at GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about the new projections.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
