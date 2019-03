Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Should another government shutdown occur, a bill recently introduced would force Congress to stay in town until it’s over. It’s just one of five accountability bills from Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), who joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his proposals.

