CMS rethinks Hospital Compare tool database

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has put out its latest data set showing the performance of almost every hospital in the United States. But even as it updates the database that makes up the Hospital Compare tool, CMS has been rethinking the methodologies it uses to assign ratings to those hospitals. CMS hopes to make the information more useful to health care consumers. The proposed changes are out for public comment until the end of this week. Kate Goodrich, director of CMS’ Center for Clinical Standards and Quality. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about how the tool works and possible changes.

