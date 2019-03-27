Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

CMS rethinks Hospital Compare tool database

March 27, 2019 10:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has put out its latest data set showing the performance of almost every hospital in the United States. But even as it updates the database that makes up the Hospital Compare tool, CMS has been rethinking the methodologies it uses to assign ratings to those hospitals. CMS hopes to make the information more useful to health care consumers. The proposed changes are out for public comment until the end of this week. Kate Goodrich, director of CMS’ Center for Clinical Standards and Quality. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about how the tool works and possible changes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services database Digital Government Federal Drive health care Hospital Compare Kate Goodrich Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.