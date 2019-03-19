Congress in recess with 2020 budget debates to follow

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With the House and Senate on recess, not a lot of substantive will happen this week. Later, the Senate will focus on nominations and its own procedures. When the House returns, it will resume the early stages of budget work, and it turns out the 2020 budget debates for defense may not be such a big deal after all. Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the week’s outlook, starting with what looks like the beginning of an agreement on defense spending.

