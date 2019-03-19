Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Congress in recess with 2020 budget debates to follow

March 19, 2019 10:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With the House and Senate on recess, not a lot of substantive will happen this week. Later, the Senate will focus on nominations and its own procedures. When the House returns, it will resume the early stages of budget work, and it turns out the 2020 budget debates for defense may not be such a big deal after all. Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the week’s outlook, starting with what looks like the beginning of an agreement on defense spending.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
2020 Budget All News Bloomberg Government Budget budget debates Congress debates Federal Drive Hearings/Oversight House of Representatives Legislation Loren Duggan Management recess Senate Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.