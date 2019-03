Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Several federal agencies, including the Defense Department and the armed services, have rediscovered an old but potent way of getting rapid acquisitions done. It’s called Other Transaction Authority, and now the Congressional Research Service has sent up a detailed report on OTA. Alex Rossino, senior principal research analyst at Deltek, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the implications.

