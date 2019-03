Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The debt limit has been hit and there’s no agreement on spending caps. Lawmakers are also still futzing over the border wall. It’s just another week on Capitol Hill, as Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan explained on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.