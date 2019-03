Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Those who do business through the General Services Administration might find their government folks a little distracted as the oversight machine cranks up. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss how the increase in oversight activity promised by a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is coming to fruition. He also explained why more contractors ought to protest.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.