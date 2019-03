Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it comes to medical practitioners, the Veterans Health Administration maintains a database of who’s OK and who is disqualified. But too often, VHA officials aren’t aware of adverse actions against practitioners, or don’t follow policy when they do know. That means disqualified doctors have had continued contact with patients. Kathy Larin, director of the forensic audits and investigative service at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

