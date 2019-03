Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Energy Department is about to open what it calls a Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute. It would be the sixth institute concerned with manufacturing, and have the charter for dealing with cybersecurity issues in efficient manufacturing. Karen Evans, assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy security and emergency Response, and Daniel Simmons, assistant secretary for the office of energy efficiency and renewable energy, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio.

