EPA trying to divert food waste from landfills

For a country as big and complex as the United States, waste takes many forms. When one thinks of the Environmental Protection Agency, they probably think of waste from mines, factories, power plants and farms. But a lot of food goes to waste every day and some EPA staff are trying to make sure it goes to something other than landfills. Cheryl Coleman from EPA’s Office of Emergency Management, and Delores Rodgers-Smith from the agency’s Region 4 Resource Conservation and Restoration Division joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

