Federal electronic health records unable to reach full potential

March 6, 2019 12:57 pm
 
A decade after the start of a federally-backed effort to establish electronic health records, most medical establishments have them. But systems still don’t communicate easily with one another. That means neither patients nor health care providers are realizing the full potential of EHRs. Now a major Washington, D.C. think tank has issued a long series of recommendations for fixing the lack of interoperability. Bipartisan Policy Center fellow Janet Marchibroda joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the highlights.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
