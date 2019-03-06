Federal electronic health records unable to reach full potential

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A decade after the start of a federally-backed effort to establish electronic health records, most medical establishments have them. But systems still don’t communicate easily with one another. That means neither patients nor health care providers are realizing the full potential of EHRs. Now a major Washington, D.C. think tank has issued a long series of recommendations for fixing the lack of interoperability. Bipartisan Policy Center fellow Janet Marchibroda joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the highlights.

