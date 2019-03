Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Treasury Department might be losing out on billions in tax revenue legitimately owed by people who make their living in the fast growing gig economy. That’s the main finding from a recent audit by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Assistant IG Matt Weir joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights.

