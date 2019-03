Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As the government warms up to taking on the supply chain management security risk it’s looking for technologies to enable visibility into what’s coming through those shipping doors. Now a technology called DUST, or Diamond Unclonable Security Tag, which is backed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is showing promise. Ophir Gaathon, CEO of Dust Identity, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio for more.

