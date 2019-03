Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If various fish, shrimp and microbial organisms can sense and respond to the presence of foreign objects, they could potentially help the Navy’s ability to know what man-made objects are underneath the surface. At least, that’s the idea behind a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program called Persistent Aquatic Living Sensors, or PALS. It’s been going for a year and Larry Tender, a chemist with the Naval Research Laboratory, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an update.

