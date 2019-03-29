Listen Live Sports

New customs task force confiscates more than $1M in contraband on first go-around

March 29, 2019 8:13 am
 
From dangerous weapons to counterfeit medicines and fake luxury items, stopping illegal commerce at the nation’s borders is mainly the job of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. But it’s a complicated one, and CBP thinks it can do it better by enlisting the expertise of other federal agencies. The new Global Trade Task Force is enlisting help from other Department of Homeland Security components and throughout government. It just finished its first operation in Detroit,  where officials seized more than $1 million in illicit goods. Christopher Perry, CBP’s director of field operations, talked with  Federal Drive with Tom Temin about how the task force works.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
