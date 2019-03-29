Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

From dangerous weapons to counterfeit medicines and fake luxury items, stopping illegal commerce at the nation’s borders is mainly the job of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. But it’s a complicated one, and CBP thinks it can do it better by enlisting the expertise of other federal agencies. The new Global Trade Task Force is enlisting help from other Department of Homeland Security components and throughout government. It just finished its first operation in Detroit, where officials seized more than $1 million in illicit goods. Christopher Perry, CBP’s director of field operations, talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about how the task force works.

