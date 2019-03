Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

At the National Security Agency, no cybersecurity incident goes unaddressed. Much of the responsibility for in-bound threats falls to the Operations Directorate. Operations Director Jon Darby, a veteran NSA sleuth, spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about what goes on in his section and how it shares information. He also gave a brief look at life inside the agency and described the architecture of threat information sharing.

