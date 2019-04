Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For the federal government, no less than for the private sector, the cybersecurity threat seems to worsen by the day. Savvy organizations have long turned to the National Institute of Standards and Technology for its detailed guidance publications on all facets of cybersecurity. Two of the most widely referenced publications are about to undergo updates. NIST fellow Ron Ross joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

