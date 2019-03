Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Since the days of Frances Perkins, women have been joining the ranks of presidential cabinet secretaries. Now no one finds it remarkable. Yet, when it comes to the number of women career civil servants making it into executive ranks that number remains oddly low. On why that might be the case and how to fix it, Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.