Resuming human spaceflight means health in space a priority

March 11, 2019 8:15 am
 
With the resumption of moon missions and plans to launch people to Mars, sustaining life and good health in space and for a long time is becoming a federal priority. Now a new interagency agreement between NASA and the Department of Health and Human Services will bring greater cooperation on research. Craig Kundrot, director of space life and physical sciences research at NASA, and Dr. Christopher Austin, director of the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an update.

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
