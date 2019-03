Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The government shutdown delayed by four weeks a NASA annual effort to measure arctic ice. But all is not lost for the campaign known as Operation IceBridge. With the news and some background on this project, Linette Boisvert, NASA’s deputy project scientist for Operation IceBridge, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

