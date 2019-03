Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If you think the archetypal Silicon Valley millennial nerd company has antipathy for the U.S. military and national security, think again. The reason these companies don’t do military work might be something more prosaic, and easy to fix. That’s according to Rachel Olney, the founder and CEO of Geosite, and she joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss more.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.