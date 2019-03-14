Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s an unfortunate fact of life. When you have a workforce of 2 million people, a few of them will commit harassment, retaliate against whistleblowers or drag their partisan politics to the office. Much of the work at correcting these problems falls to the Office of Special Counsel, which is led by Henry Kerner. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio with a review of the past year, from OSC’s productivity to Hatch Act complaints and the effects of there being no Merit Systems Protection Board.

