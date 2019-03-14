Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Special Counsel recounts year of Hatch Act violations, no MSPB and more

March 14, 2019 2:31 pm
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s an unfortunate fact of life. When you have a workforce of 2 million people, a few of them will commit harassment, retaliate against whistleblowers or drag their partisan politics to the office. Much of the work at correcting these problems falls to the Office of Special Counsel, which is led by Henry Kerner. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio with a review of the past year, from OSC’s productivity to Hatch Act complaints and the effects of there being no Merit Systems Protection Board.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News ethics Federal Drive Hatch Act Henry Kerner HR Management Merit Systems Protection Board Office of Special Counsel Sexual Harassment Resource Tom Temin Federal Drive violations whistleblower retailiation Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance workplace harassment

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.