Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The ongoing influx of migrants to the United States has created a gigantic backlog for immigration courts, where spending has been rising fast. Bloomberg Government Homeland Security reporter Michaela Ross joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an outline of the situation.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.