Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A long running program at the State Department was designed to bring in people from high paying jobs in the private sector. One way to convince them to join public service is higher-than-usual starting salaries. But that has the potential to widen what Jenna Ben-Yehuda, a former State Department employee and founder of the Women’s Foreign Policy Network, believes is already a pay gap between men and women. Ben-Yehuda joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with more information.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.