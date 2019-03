Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With all the news in recent years about fracking, discovery of new gas and oil supplies, solar — the idea of biomass energy — has ended up on the back burner. But a new framework just published by the Agriculture Department would rev up the development of biomass resources. David Babson, senior adviser to the Office of the Chief Scientist at USDA, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the details.

