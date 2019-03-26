VA, Apple collaborating on health app for veterans

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Large numbers of veterans today have grown up with technology, including smart phones. Now the Department of Veterans Affairs and Apple are collaborating to bring vital information to the health app on their iPhones. It’s just one small effort in a massive IT modernization going on at VA. Bill James, deputy assistant secretary for development and operations, and Drew Myklegard, acting executive director of demand management, both of the VA’s office of IT joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the full story.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.